Anaheim Ducks prospect forward Beckett Sennecke is expected to miss six to eight weeks after suffering a foot fracture in off-season training.

The 18-year-old was selected third overall by Anaheim in June's draft. In 63 games last season with the Ontario Hockey League's Oshawa Generals, he scored 27 goals with 68 points in 63 games.

He signed his three-year, entry-level contract on July 5 and skated for Team Canada at this summer's World Junior Summer Showcase.

The Ducks also announced that goaltender Tomas Suchanek had successful surgery to repair a ruptured ACL and is expected to be out approximately six to eight months.

Suchanek, 21, appeared in 29 games last season with the AHL's San Diego Gulls, posting a .910 save percentage with a 2.92 goals-against average and a 14-10-5 record.