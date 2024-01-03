Anaheim Ducks defenceman Radko Gudas will miss Wednesday's game against the Toronto Maple Leafs with an illness, it was announced prior to puck drop.

Winger Ross Johnston will also miss the game with an illness.

The meeting would have been the first time Gudas had played against the Maple Leafs since helping the Florida Panthers eliminate Toronto in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs last spring.

Gudas played 19:48 in Anaheim's most recent game against the Edmonton Oilers on Dec. 31, recording one assist and two shots on goal in a 7-2 loss.

He has five goals and five assists for 10 points in 32 games so far this season, his 12th in the NHL.