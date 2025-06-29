The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Ville Husso to a two-year extension worth $4.4 million with an annual cap hit of $2.2 million on Sunday.

Husso, 30, finished the season with the Anaheim Ducks after he was acquired from the Detroit Red Wings on Feb. 25 for future considerations.

He appeared 13 games last season, going 2-6-3 with an .890 save percentage and 3.47 goals-against average split between the Red Wings and Ducks.

He also had a 15-6-4 record in the AHL split between the Grand Rapids Griffins and San Diego Gulls with a .910 save percentage and 2.64 GAA.

The 6-foot-3 netminder finished up a three-year, $14.25 million contract with an annual cap hit of $4.75 million.