The Anaheim Ducks and forward Trevor Zegras are willing to agree on a bridge term, but still have a gap to fill in contract talks as training camps begins, TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports.

Zegras is one of several restricted free agents who remain unsigned, headlining a list that also includes Ducks teammate Jamie Drysdale and Ottawa Senators centre Shane Pinto.

"Zegras is the face of the franchise, an offensive star, and what I can tell you is there's still a tangible gap in talks between the Anaheim Ducks and his representative Pat Brisson," LeBrun said Tuesday on Insider Trading. "My understanding is they've agreed on term, they're both willing to do a three-year deal, but they're far apart on the average annual value. So let's see where that goes. There was another conversation on Tuesday between the two sides, which is a positive.

"Drysdale – his agent, Dave Gagner, is in Anaheim trying to hammer out a deal, but still not close as of Tuesday morning. We'll see where that goes as that's another important signing for the Ducks."

The Ducks remain flush with cap space amid their negotiations with the two restricted free agents. According to CapFriendly, the Ducks currently have $16.6 million in cap space with 22 players under contract for the upcoming season.

Zegras, 22, completed his three-year, entry-level contract last season, recording a career-high 23 goals and 65 points in 81 games.

The 6-foot centre was drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 draft and has 49 goals and 139 points in his 180-game career.

Drysdale, 21, only appeared in eight games last season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman had his first full season in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign, registering four goals and 32 points in 81 games.

Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 and has seven goals and 40 points in his 113-game career.

The Ducks will open their preseason on Sunday, with their first game of the regular season coming on Oct. 14 against the Vegas Golden Knights.