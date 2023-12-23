Anaheim Ducks rookie Leo Carlsson is expected to be out of the lineup approximately four-to-six weeks due to a sprained right MCL.

Carlsson exited Thursday’s game against the Calgary Flames in the third period with an apparent leg injury. The 18-year-old was battling for the puck near the boards when Flames defenceman MacKenzie Weegar fell on his leg.

Carlsson stayed down and was eventually helped from the ice and down the tunnel into the dressing room.

He played 14:04 and had two penalty minutes before leaving the contest.

The Karlstad, Sweden native has eight goals and seven assists in 22 games in his rookie season after he was selected second overall by Anaheim in June's draft.

The Ducks also announced that defenceman Radko Gudas suffered a lower-body injury on Thursday and is out against the Seattle Kraken. He will be reevaluated after the holiday break.

Forward Trevor Zegras was activated off the injured reserve on Saturday after missing the last 20 games with a lower-body injury.