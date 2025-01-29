SEATTLE (AP) — Mason McTavish scored the tying goal early in the second period and assisted on Robby Fabbri's go-ahead goal 4:35 later, sending the Anaheim Ducks to a 6-4 victory over the Seattle Kraken on Tuesday night.

Troy Terry, Cutter Gauthier, Jackson LaCombe and Frank Vatrano also scored for the Ducks, who took the lead for good with three goals in the first eight minutes of the second. Anaheim has won three straight after losing seven of eight.

McTavish, Fabbri, LaCombe and Vatrano each finished with a goal and an assist. Ryan Strome had two assists, and Lukas Dostal made 26 saves.

Eeli Tolvanen, Mitchell Stephens, Jaden Schwartz and Shane Wright scored for the Kraken. Philipp Grubauer turned away 17 shots.

McTavish tied it 3-all at 1:04 of the second. Fabbri scored at 5:39 to put Anaheim ahead, and LaCombe made it 5-3 at 7:58.

Wright cut it to 5-4 with a power-play goal at 6:15 of the third, but Vatrano scored an empty-netter with 1:16 left to seal it.

Terry scored 1:23 into the game, but Seattle responded quickly as Tolvanen and Stephens scored to give the Kraken a 2-1 lead.

Gauthier tied it before Schwartz put Seattle back in front with his team-high 17th goal at 14:01 of the first.

Takeaways

Ducks: Have scored at least five goals in three consecutive games. Anaheim scored two goals or fewer in six of its previous eight.

Kraken: The loss snapped Seattle’s 11-game win streak when scoring four or more goals.

Key moment

Vatrano’s empty-netter late in the third extinguished Seattle’s comeback hopes.

Key stat

Seattle outshot the Ducks 30-23 but wasted too many chances.

Up next

Anaheim visits Calgary on Thursday, the same night the Kraken host San Jose.

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL