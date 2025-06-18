The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Nikita Nesterenko to a two-year deal worth $1.575 million, The Athletic's Eric Stephens reports.

The deal carries an average annual value of $787,500, per Stephens.

Nesterenko played a career-high 20 games with the Ducks a season ago, where he set new career bests in goals (four) and points (six).

He debuted for the team in the 2022-23 campaign, and has played 32 NHL games over the last three seasons.

Originally drafted by the Minnesota Wild in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL Entry Draft, he was sent to the Ducks as part of the deal that sent defenceman John Klingberg to Minnesota in 2023.