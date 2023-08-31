The Anaheim Ducks signed veteran forward Zack Kassian to a professional tryout on Thursday.

Kassian became an unrestricted free agent earlier this summer after the Arizona Coyotes bought out the final year of his contract, which carried a cap hit of $3.2 million.

The 32-year-old had two goals in 51 games with the Coyotes last season. He was traded to the Coyotes last July as the Edmonton Oilers looked to offload salary.

A veteran of 661 NHL games, Kassian has 92 goals and 203 points while racking up 913 career penalty minutes.

Selected 13th overall by the Buffalo Sabres in 2009, Kassian has spent time with the Sabres, Vancouver Canucks, Oilers and Coyotes.

The Ducks previously added defenceman Scott Harrington to their training camp roster also on a professional tryout.