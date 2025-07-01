The Anaheim Ducks have signed unrestricted free agent forward Mikael Granlund to a three-year, $21 million contract.

Granlund, 33, finished the season with the Dallas Stars after he was acquired, along with defenceman Cody Ceci, from the San Jose Sharks in exchange for two draft picks on Feb. 1.

He had 22 goals and 66 points in 83 games last season split between the Sharks and Stars.

Granlund added five goals and 10 points in 18 playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Edmonton Oilers in the Western Conference.

The 5-foot-10 centre wrapped up a four-year, $20 million contract with an annual cap hit of $5 million.

Drafted ninth overall by the Minnesota Wild in 2010, Granlund has 179 goals and 610 points in 902 career games split between the Wild, Nashville Predators, Penguins, Sharks, and Stars.

The Oulu, Finland, native represented his country at the 2014 Olympic Winter Games in Russia, winning a bronze medal. He also suited up seven times at the World Championship, winning gold in 2011 and 2022, and silver in 2016.