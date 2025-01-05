The Anaheim Ducks have signed forward Frank Vatrano to a three-year, $18 million extension.

TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun reports Vatrano will be paid $3 million in base salary and $9 million in deferred salary. He will make $900,000 a year for 10 years starting in 2035.

Vatrano, 30, has four goals and nine points in 20 games this season. He had a career-high 37 goals and 60 points in 82 games with the Ducks last season.

The 5-foot-11 winger is on the final season of a three-year, $10.95 million with an annual cap hit of $3.65 million. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Originally signed as an undrafted free agent by the Boston Bruins in 2015, Vatrano has 164 goals and 280 points in 584 career games split between the Bruins, Florida Panthers, New York Rangers, and Ducks.

The East Longmeadow, Mass., native represented the United States twice at the World Championship, finishing in fourth place in 2016