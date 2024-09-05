The Anaheim Ducks have signed goaltender Oscar Dansk to a one-year, two-way deal, the club announced on Thursday.

Dansk, 30, has appeared in six career NHL games over three seasons as a member of the Vegas Golden Knights

The 31st overall selection of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft by the Columbus Blue Jackets, Dansk spent the past two seasons with the Calgary Flames' American Hockey League-affiliate Calgary Wranglers. He appeared in 27 games in 2023-2024, posting a record of 11-12-3 with a goals against average of 3.22 and a .897 save percentage.

A native of Stockholm, Dansk is 4-1 with a 3.10 GAA and .906 SV% during his time in the NHL.