The Anaheim Ducks have signed restricted free agent Trevor Zegras to a three-year, $17.25 million contract extension with an average annual value of $5.75 million.

🚨 HE’S BACK! 🚨



We’ve agreed to terms with forward Trevor Zegras on a three-year contract.#FlyTogether — Anaheim Ducks (@AnaheimDucks) October 2, 2023

Zegras, 22, completed his three-year, entry-level contract last season, recording a career-high 23 goals and 65 points in 81 games.

The 6-foot centre was drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 draft and has 49 goals and 139 points in his 180-game career.

Ducks D Drysdale still unsigned

The Ducks still have one remaining unsigned RFA in defenceman Jamie Drysdale.

The, 21-year-old only appeared in eight games last season after suffering a torn labrum in his left shoulder.

The 5-foot-11 defenceman had his first full season in the NHL during the 2021-22 campaign, registering four goals and 32 points in 81 games.

Drysdale was drafted sixth overall by the Ducks in the 2020 and has seven goals and 40 points in his 113-game career.

More to come.