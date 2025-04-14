A whirlwind week for Tim Washe continues.

Only two days after helping his team win its first ever national title, the Western Michigan captain has signed a one-year, entry-level deal with the Anaheim Ducks.

The deal is for the 2024-2025 season.

The Detroit-born forward spent the past five years at the school. He appeared in 42 games this past season, scoring 16 goals and 22 assists.

The 23-year-old Washe had a goal and four assists during the NCAA Tournament.

Prior to enrolling at Western Michigan, Washe spent one year with the Nanaimo Clippers of the BCHL.