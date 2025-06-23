The Anaheim Ducks have traded forward Trevor Zegras to the Philadelphia Flyers for forward Ryan Poehling, the 45th pick in this week's draft and a 2026 fourth-round pick.

The move comes after more than a year of trade rumours surrounding the winger's future with the Ducks.

Zegras, 24, is entering the final season of a three-year, $17.25 million deal with an annual cap hit of $5.75 million. He is scheduled to become a restricted free agent next summer.

The 6-foot centre had 12 goals and 32 points in 57 games with the Ducks this past season. He also missed 22 games with a torn meniscus.

“I want to thank Trevor for his contributions and efforts over the last six years,” Ducks general manager Pat Verbeek said. “While this was a difficult trade to make, we have and will continue to look at retooling our roster over the next couple of months, and this transaction is part of that process.

“We wish Trevor the best of luck with the Flyers."

Prior to the 2023-24 campaign, Zegras came off a career-high 23 goals and 65 points in 2022-23 and was named the EA Sports NHL cover athlete in 2023.

Drafted ninth overall by the Ducks in 2019, Zegras has 67 goals and 186 points in 268 career games.

The Bedford, N.Y., native represented the United States at the 2024 World Championship in Czechia, recording a goal and two points. He also led his country to a gold medal at the 2021 World Juniors, registering seven goals and 18 points in seven games en route to being named tournament MVP.

Poehling posted 12 goals and 31 points in 68 games with the Flyers this season, his second with the club. He joined the team after going unqualified as a restricted free agent by the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2023.

The 26-year-old is signed through the upcoming season at cap hit of $1.5 million ahead of potentially reaching unrestricted free agency next July.

Poehling was selected 25th overall in the 2017 draft by the Montreal Canadiens. He has 43 goals and 95 points in 283 games with the Canadiens, Penguins and Flyers.

Ducks' big off-season continues

The Ducks, who are a potential suitor for Mitch Marner on July 1, have already made big moves this summer.

The team hired Joel Quenneville as their new head coach to start the off-season and acquired veteran winger Chris Kreider from the New York Rangers earlier this month.

After Monday's trade, the Ducks have just over $36 million in space this summer with restricted free agents Mason McTavish and Lukas Dostal in need of new deals and a total of 17 players currently under contract, per Puckpedia.

Team owner Henry Samueli set the tone last month that he was willing to spend to end the seven-year postseason drought.

“We’re not going to write stupid cheques,” Samueli said, per The Athletic. “But I told [GM Pat Verbeek], you do what it takes to make this a really steady perennial playoff contender and Stanley Cup contender down the road. And if it means signing big-name free agents, go for it. We told him, going forward, you will not be constrained by the budget.”

The Ducks posted 80 points in 82 games this season for their highest total since 2019. The team last made the playoffs in 2018.

Monday's trade marks the second time Verbeek has worked out a major trade with the Flyers. Anaheim acquired disgruntled forward Cutter Gauthier from the Flyers in January 2024 in exchange for defenceman Jamie Drysdale.

Gauthier finished fifth in Calder Trophy voting with 20 goals and 44 points this season, while Drysdale had 20 points and was minus-32 with the Flyers.

Drysdale and Zegras will both try to reignite their careers next season under new Flyers head coach Rick Tocchet.