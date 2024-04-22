Amid an injury-plagued campaign, trade rumours followed Trevor Zegras as the Anaheim Ducks explored interest in the 23-year-old star.

Speculation tied Zegras to the Montreal Canadiens, among others, with the forward admitting the talk was impossible to ignore during the season.

“You see it,” Zegras told Eric Stephens of The Athletic in an article posted Monday. "It’s hard not to see. Definitely sucks. I think you can always control what you can control.

"When there are certain teams that there are rumours to, obviously it goes in a different direction so to speak.”

Playing at both centre and on the wing at various times, Zegras finished the year with six goals and 15 points while playing in just 31 games after being sidelined with a groin injury and a broken ankle during the season. He appeared to find his stride late in the season, posting two goals and eight points over his final eight games.

Zegras topped the 20-goal mark in each of the previous two seasons, posting a career-high 65 points in 2022-23 after finishing with 61 points the year prior.

Selected ninth overall by the Ducks in the 2019 draft, Zegras said he has not discussed his future with general manager Pat Verbeek. He added, however, that he trusts the general manager to make the best moves necessary for the team.

“I mean, obviously, Pat is great at his job,” Zegras said. “You see the guys that he’s brought in here and the guys that he’s drafted. I got a lot of faith in Pat. I know he’ll do what’s best for this team.

"Whether or not we talk, I know he’s always got the best interest of the Ducks and what’s best for this team. Kind of just let him do his thing and try to play the best hockey you can.”

Zegras is under contract for two more seasons at a cap hit of $5.75 million after signing a three-year, $17.25 million contract in October as a restricted free agent.