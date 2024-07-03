The Anaheim Ducks acquired forward Robby Fabbri and a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick from the Detroit Red Wings for goaltender Gage Alexander, the teams announced on Wednesday.

Fabbri scored 18 goals and added 14 assists in 68 games last season for the Red Wings.

The Mississauga, Ont. native was selected 21st overall in the first round of the 2014 NHL Draft by the St. Louis Blues.

He made his debut with the Blues during the 2015-16 season and played 164 games with the franchise over four seasons.

The 28-year-old was a member of the Blues' 2018-19 Stanley Cup winning team.

The Red Wings acquired Fabbri from the Blues in a November 2019 trade for F Jacob de La Rose.