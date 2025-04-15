Winnipeg Jets star Connor Hellebuyck is having a season for the ages, but it appears he still has room to impress his NHL colleagues.

Hellebuyck was voted third on the question 'Who is the best overall goalie?' in the annual NHLPA Player Poll released on Tuesday, picking up 15.57 per cent of the vote behind Tampa Bay Lightning star Andrei Vasilevskiy (31.13 per cent) and Igor Shesterkin (23.58 per cent) of the New York Rangers.

Florida Panthers netminder Sergei Bobrovsky received the fourth-most votes with 8.18 per cent, with Juuse Saros was fourth, picking up 4.4 per cent of the 636 votes cast.

Last week, Hellebuyck became just the seventh goaltender to ever record 45 wins in a season and owns a league-best 46-12-3 record on the campaign. He leads the NHL with a .924 save percentage and his 2.02 goals-against average is tied with Darcy Kuemper of the Los Angeles Kings atop the league.

Hellebuyck is the favourite to win the Hart Trophy this season, per FanDuel, and a virtual lock to win his third Vezina Trophy.

Vasilevskiy, a one-time Vezina winner, has a 37-20-5 record with a .921 save percentage and a 2.20 GAA this season. He has backstopped the Lightning to two Stanley Cup championships and won the Conn Smythe in 2021.

Shesterkin has struggled this season, posting a 26-29-5 record with a 2.91 GAA and a .903 save percentage, both of which sit outside the top 20 in the league in 2024-25. The 29-year-old goaltender signed an eight-year, $92 million contract extension with the Rangers in December.

Hellebuyck has a career save percentage of .918, while Vasilevskiy and Shesterkin both own career marks of .917.