Andrew Mangiapane is returning to Alberta in a way he didn't think was possible.

The 29-year-old winger played his first seven NHL seasons with the Calgary Flames, helping the team to two division titles and three playoff appearances.

He played the best hockey of his career in Calgary, with his best season coming during the 2021-22 campaign where he recorded 35 goals and 55 points.

The Flames traded Mangiapane to the Washington Capitals last off-season and after spending one year away from Alberta, he's coming back as an Edmonton Oiler.

"It's kind of crazy. If you told me two years ago [that] I'd be playing for the Edmonton Oilers, I'd be laughing at you," Mangiapane told TSN1050's First Up on Thursday. "When they reached out, I couldn't pass up on that opportunity. I have this great opportunity to play on a Stanley Cup contender who went to the final two years in a row. They're a great team, I get to play with great players, and I felt like it was a great fit for my family."

The 5-foot-10 winger signed a two-year, $7.2 million contract to join the Oilers when unrestricted free agency opened on July 1.

Going into free agency, he didn't really think the Oilers would be an option due to the intense rivalry that the team has with the Flames. However, that familiarity the Oilers had with Mangiapane was one of the reasons the Oilers went to recruit him.

"I don't think [Edmonton] was high on my list because I didn't think they would ever reach out to me because of my history with Calgary. I thought they would steer clear of me," said Mangiapane. "With my history in Calgary, they know how I can play and what I'm capable of. So, I think that was another big part for me, just coming back to Alberta and finding what made me successful."

Mangiapane, a Toronto native, was in discussion with a number of teams during his brief time as an unrestricted free agent, including his hometown Maple Leafs.

Despite being open to playing for his hometown team, the strong interest that the Oilers showed Mangiapane pushed him to returning to Alberta.

"I was definitely hearing out the Leafs, and there were some pros and cons there," said Mangiapane. "But, there was no real firm offer from the Leafs and Edmonton gave me this great deal.

"Connor McDavid reached out, Leon Draisaitl reached out and so did [head coach] Kris Knoblauch. When those guys are calling you, it's tough to say no to them. It's nice that they were able to reach out and it almost makes you feel like you're wanted in a way. They want you and they know what I can do."

Mangiapane admits he had a down year in his only season with the Capitals. He recorded 14 goals and 28 points in 81 games and added a goal and two points in the playoffs as the Capitals finished with the second-best record in the NHL at 51-22-9.

However, after speaking with the Oilers management and coaching staff, the team indicated he'll have every opportunity to play on the top two lines with either McDavid or Draisaitl.

With that said, Mangiapane knows that the final say will come down to Knoblauch and is happy to fill in wherever he's needed in the lineup.

"They roughly indicated that I'll start with McDavid or Draisaitl, but that's on me to be able to perform like I know I can," said Mangiapane. "Obviously, I want to play with [them]. Those are two of the top two players in the world so it would be fun and excited to play with those guys.

"I feel like I'm a team guy so wherever the coach throws me in, that's where I'll play."