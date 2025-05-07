With Anthony Stolarz absent from the Toronto Maple Leafs morning skate Wednesday, it appears Joseph Woll will make his first start of the postseason in Game 2 against the Florida Panthers, with Matt Murray dressing as his backup.

Woll worked in the starter's net Wednesday morning and is expected start Game 2 after replacing the injured Stolarz in Game 1. He stopped 17 of the 20 shots in relief, helping the Maple Leafs secure a 5-4 win.

It appears Murray, a two-time Stanley Cup champion, will be elevated to the backup role after taking the away net during Wednesday's skate. Dennis Hildeby dressed as the emergency third goaltender on Monday, joining the Maple Leafs on the bench for the third period.

Hildeby was also on the ice for the morning session, but only rotated in for work.

The 30-year-old Murray appeared in two games during the regular season with the Maple Leafs, going 1-1-0 with a .879 save percentage and 3.54 GAA. Hildeby played in six games, going 3-3-0 with a .878 save percentage and a 3.33 GAA. Both netminders spent the majority of the season with the AHL's Toronto Marlies.

Murray went 10-5-4 with the Marlies this season, owning a .934 save percentage and a 1.72 GAA. He won back-to-back Stanley Cups with the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

Hildeby, 23, had a 16-9-4 record in the AHL this season with a .908 save percentage and a 2.55 GAA.

Woll appeared in more games (42) than Stolarz (34) during the regular season, finishing with a 27-14-1 record with a .909 save percentage and a 2.73 GAA. He was leaned on heavily when Stolarz suffered a knee injury in December, going 12-7-0 with a .904 save percentage in the window before Stolarz returned.

Head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday that Stolarz had yet to be ruled out of Game 2 despite being taken a hospital on a stretcher during Game 1.

Leafs lines remain the same

While there will be a change in goal, Berube is set to once again stick with the same lineup in Game 2.

David Kampf and Nick Robertson once again skated as scratches. This marks the sixth straight game Berube has used the same skaters, having replaced Robertson with Max Pacioretty for Game 3 of the team's first-round series with the Ottawa Senators.