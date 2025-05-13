Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz was on the ice Tuesday in his continued recovery since exiting Game 1 against the Florida Panthers last week.

Stolarz skated ahead of the team session, working with goaltending coach Curtis Sanford. He took shots from Sanford during the outing, which last roughly 30 minutes.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports that Stolarz has previously been on the ice since the injury, but the team will not rush him back following a strong performance from Joseph Woll in Sunday's Game 4 loss.

Stolarz exited last Monday's 5-4 Game 1 in the second period with an undisclosed injury. He took a shot off the helmet in the first period and a forearm to the head in the second period from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. Shortly after the Bennett collision, Stolarz vomited on the bench during a timeout and was replaced in net by Woll. The 31-year-old netminder was taken to hospital during the third period, but was back at the team's facility the following morning.

Stolarz started every game for Toronto in the first round and went 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and .901 save percentage as the Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games. He turned aside eight of the nine shots he faced against the Panthers in Game 1 before exiting.

Woll has started the team's last three games, and has a 2-2 record in the playoffs with a 3.51 goals-against average and .893 save percentage.

Game 5 of the second-round series is set for Wednesday night in Toronto with both teams looking to grab a 3-2 lead ahead of Friday's Game 6.



Matthews present, Ekman-Larsson absent at practice

Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews took part in the team's practice on Tuesday after previously missing the gameday skate ahead of Game 4.

The 27-year-old captain has struggled to find his goal-scoring touch with two goals in the playoffs, but does have 10 points in 10 games.

Defenceman Oliver Ekman-Larsson was the lone player missing from the skate for the Maple Leafs. The 33-year-old logged 17:54 in Sunday's Game 4.

Ekman-Larsson, who won the Stanley Cup with the Panthers last spring, has two goals and four points in 10 games this postseason.

The Maple Leafs worked with the same forward lines as Game 4 during Tuesday's skate, while Jani Hakanpaa filled in for the absent Ekman-Larsson.

Head coach Craig Berube has iced the same skaters in every game since replacing Nick Robertson with Max Pacioretty for Game 3 against the Ottawa Senators.

Knies-Matthews-Marner

Pacioretty-Tavares-Nylander

McMann-Domi-Holmberg

Lorentz-Laughton-Jarnkrok

Robertson-Kampf-Reaves

Rielly-Carlo

McCabe-Tanev

Benoit-Hakanpaa

Mermis-Myers

Woll

Murray

Hildeby