Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Saturday that goaltender Anthony Stolarz is progressing but not yet ready to skate.

Stolarz, 31, appeared in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' second-round series against the Florida Panthers, but left after taking a shot to his mask and a forearm to the head in the second period from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.

The 6-foot-6 netminder made eight saves and Joseph Woll came in the game in relief during the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory.

Woll started the team's last two games, and has a 2-1 record in the playoffs with a 3.99 goals-against average and .869 save percentage as the Maple Leafs lead the series 2-1.

Stolarz started every game for Toronto in the first round and went 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and .901 save percentage as they Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games.

Game 4 of the Maple Leafs' series with the Panthers is set for Sunday from Sunrise, Fla., before the shifts shifts back to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday.