Stolarz progressing but not yet skating says Leafs coach
Toronto Maple Leafs head coach Craig Berube told reporters on Saturday that goaltender Anthony Stolarz is progressing but not yet ready to skate.
Stolarz, 31, appeared in Game 1 of the Maple Leafs' second-round series against the Florida Panthers, but left after taking a shot to his mask and a forearm to the head in the second period from Panthers forward Sam Bennett.
The 6-foot-6 netminder made eight saves and Joseph Woll came in the game in relief during the Maple Leafs' 5-4 victory.
Woll started the team's last two games, and has a 2-1 record in the playoffs with a 3.99 goals-against average and .869 save percentage as the Maple Leafs lead the series 2-1.
Stolarz started every game for Toronto in the first round and went 4-2 with a 2.19 GAA and .901 save percentage as they Maple Leafs defeated the Ottawa Senators in six games.
Game 4 of the Maple Leafs' series with the Panthers is set for Sunday from Sunrise, Fla., before the shifts shifts back to Toronto for Game 5 on Wednesday.