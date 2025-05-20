Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz and forward Auston Matthews addressed their respective injuries Tuesday as they met with reporters.

Stolarz confirmed he suffered a concussion in Game 1 of the team's second-round series against the Florida Panthers. Stolarz took a shot up high as well as a forearm to the head from Panthers forward Sam Bennett later on and was seen vomiting on the Leafs' bench before leaving the game and heading to the hospital. The 31-year-old did not play during the rest of the series, with Joseph Woll starting from Game 2 on.

Stolarz said he did not feel there was any ill intent on Bennett's part. He was not penalized or suspended on the play.

Stolarz had a .901 save percentage and a 2.19 goals-against average in seven Stanley Cup Playoff games this season before going down. Woll finished with an .886 stop rate and a 3.56 GAA.

Meanwhile, Matthews declined to address what specifically he was dealing with injury wise, but said it happened in training camp and affected him throughout the season. Matthews sought treatment in Germany early in the season.

"There was obviously some good stretches where I felt good, there were some stretches where I didn't feel very good. You know, definitely a tough year physically but I'm confident with some time off and just going through my own process and stuff like that and treatment and everything I'm really confident I'll be back 100 per cent," Matthews said.

When asked if the injury affected his shot, Matthews said it impacted "a lot of things."

Matthews had three goals and eight assists for 11 points in 13 playoff games after tallying 33 goals and 78 points in 67 regular season games.