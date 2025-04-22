Toronto Maple Leafs goaltender Anthony Stolarz appears set to start Tuesday's Game 2 against the Ottawa Senators after receiving a rest day Monday.

Stolarz was on the ice for the team's optional gameday skate, leaving the ice after going through his usual starter's routine.

Stolarz made 31 saves in the 6-2 win, but was run into by Senators forward Ridly Greig in the third period. The 31-year-old, who went 21-8-3 in the regular season, missed time earlier in the year with a knee injury.

Earlier, Greig had a major penalty for cross-checking Maple Leafs forward John Tavares in the face reduced to a minor penalty upon review.

"It’s definitely annoying," Maple Leafs forward Matthew Knies said of Greig's actions. "We’re going to play hard on him & not make it easy for him the rest of the way."



Leafs focused on taking 2-0 lead

After taking Game 1 in convincing fashion, the Maple Leafs are looking to jump out to a 2-0 lead before heading to Ottawa for Games 3 and 4.

"The last game doesn’t mean much unless you follow it up with a good effort," defenceman Jake McCabe said Tuesday.

"I think we’re in a good spot," head coach Craig Berube added. "I liked our attitude yesterday in practice, pretty business-like, ready to go. It’s one game. What I see is we’ve moved on from it, and we're ready for Game 2. That's the biggest thing. That was Game 1, throw it out."

Last year, the Maple Leafs fell behind 3-1 to the Boston Bruins in their first-round series, storming back to force a Game 7. The overtime loss to the Bruins in that game would prove to be the last in Sheldon Keefe's tenure as head coach.

The Maple Leafs last took a 2-0 lead in a playoff series in the opening round against the New York Islanders in 2002.





More from McMann?

The Maple Leafs tweaked their forward lines slightly in Monday's practice, moving Pontus Holmberg to the second line with John Tavares and William Nylander and moving Max Domi to third line centre between Bobby McMann and Nick Roberston.

McMann posted a career-best 20 goals this season, but is without a goal in his last 12 games. Head coach Craig Berube said Tuesday he's looking for more from the 28-year-old.

"He's getting his attempts. There's times where I'm not sure the attempt is worth it. I'd like to see him delay a little bit or hang on to pucks a little bit more. He needs to get on the inside," Berube told reporters. "He can provide more. He can do more."

In 74 games this season, McMann posted 20 goals and 34 points in 74 games. He added an assist to those totals in Game 1 on Sunday.