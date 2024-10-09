Anthony Stolarz will get the start for the Toronto Maple Leafs on Wednesday night when they open the regular season in Montreal.

Joseph Woll experienced "lower-body tightness" on Tuesday, per Craig Berube.

"It's precautionary," the coach said.

Woll played a full 60 minutes in Toronto's pre-season finale on Saturday and was a full participant in practice on Monday and Tuesday. During a media session on Tuesday, Woll expressed excitement about the chance to get the opening night start and play in the Bell Centre for the first time.

Woll was in discomfort after making a save in practice last week, but downplayed concerns about his health.

Woll hasn't officially been ruled out of Thursday's game in New Jersey.

"We'll see tomorrow," Berube said.

Stolarz, who signed a two-year deal with the Leafs in the summer, was impressive in the pre-season, posting a .964 save percentage over three appearances, including a shutout in his final start.

"He's a big guy," Berube said of the 6-foot-6 goalie. "Obviously takes up a lot of the net. Looks very confident to me in net right now."

Dennis Hildeby has joined the team in Montreal. The 23-year-old was called up a couple times by the Leafs last year, but has yet to make his NHL debut.

"He had a good camp," said Berube. "He's young, but he looks very comfortable in net. Calm and cool. Obviously size (6-foot-7), he's a big goalie and takes up a lot of the net."

Hildeby stopped 36 of 38 shots in a pair of pre-season appearances.