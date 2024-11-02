OTTAWA — Anton Forsberg stopped 22 shots and recorded a shutout against the Seattle Kraken for the second year in a row, lifting the Ottawa Senators to a 3-0 win on Saturday.

Forsberg, who led Ottawa (6-5-0) to a 2-0 win against Seattle last December, made 22 saves as the Senators bounced back after losing to the New York Rangers Friday night.

Brady Tkachuk scored the go-ahead goal at 11:11 (which prompted some in the crowd to chant, “Alfie!” in honour of the team’s former captain) in the second period — his team-leading seventh of the season.

Adam Gaudette opening the scoring in the first period with a backhanded chip-in after a coach’s challenge overturned an initial no-goal ruling.

Gaudette has now scored six goals in his last five games and was tied for the team lead in goals before Tkachuk — who has recorded seven points in his last four games — netted a goal of his own.

Tim Stützle added an empty netter with just over two minutes remaining to put the game on ice.

The Kraken (5-6-1) had plenty of chances as the Senators began to run out of gas on the second night of a back-to-back, but had no answer for Forsberg.

Five minutes into the second period on a Seattle power play, Jared McCann rifled a shot off the post to nearly equalize things but that was as close as they got. Kraken goalie Philipp Grubauer made 20 saves in a losing effort.

Ottawa is now back to .500 this month. The last time the Senators had a winning record in November was in 2016.

TAKEAWAYS

Ottawa: The Senators had the entire team firing from top to bottom — from the captain, Tkachuk, on the first line, to Gaudette on the fourth line — while Forsberg stood on his head after arriving home after midnight from New York.

Seattle: In the third game of a five-game road trip, the Kraken have now lost two in a row after dropping Thursday’s game against the Toronto Maple Leafs 4-1. The Kraken were 0-for-4 on the power play.

KEY MOMENT

Five minutes into the third period, as the Senators were showing signs of slowing down, Forsberg went post-to-post to make a sensational save on Jordan Eberle to keep the game at 2-0.

KEY STAT

Ottawa coach Travis Green is now 3-for-3 on successfully overturning calls on review this season.

UP NEXT

Kraken: Visit the Boston Bruins on Sunday.

Senators: Visit the Buffalo Sabres on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2024.