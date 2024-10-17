Anton Forsberg will make a second straight start to the Ottawa Senators on Thursday as the team takes on the New Jersey Devils.

Linus Ullmark skated for roughly 40 minutes on Thursday morning, but will not dress against the Devils.

The Senators recalled Mads Sogaard, who will backup Forsberg again Thursday, from the AHL's Belleville Senators on Wednesday after he came in to backstop the team to a win Monday as an emergency recall.

Forsberg started Monday's 8-7 overtime win over the Los Angeles Kings, allowing three goals on nine shots before being replaced by Sogaard, who stopped 12 of 16 shots in relief.

Green revealed on Monday that Ullmark was dealing with a "strain," but wasn't able to commit to a timeline then. He noted Wednesday that Ullmark could be back in time for Thursday's game.

The injury has stalled the excitement around having Ullmark in the crease in Ottawa. Acquired from the Boston Bruins in June in exchange for Joonas Korpisalo, forward Mark Kastelic and a 2024 first-round pick, Ullmark inked a four-year, $33 million contract extension with the Senators last week ahead of his debut.

The 31-year-old netminder is 1-1-0 through two games with a .914 save percentage and a 2.58 goals-against average. He appeared in 40 games with Boston last season, going 22-10-8 with a .915 save percentage and 2.55 GAA.

The Senators are 2-1-0 on the early season, while the Devils have started 4-2-0 under their new coach, Sheldon Keefe.