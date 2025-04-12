SUNRISE, Fla. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the only goal of the shootout and the Florida Panthers beat the Buffalo Sabres 3-2 on Saturday night.

Carter Verhaeghe had a goal and an assist, and Jesse Puljujarvi also scored in regulation for Florida. Vitek Vanecek made 26 saves and stopped all three Buffalo attempts in the shootout.

After a five-game skid at the beginning of April, the Panthers have won three straight as they sit two points behind Tampa Bay for second place in the Atlantic Division.

Rasmus Dahlin and JJ Peterka had power-play goals for the Sabres. Peterka added an assist and extended his point streak to four games. Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen stopped 32 shots.

Takeaways

Sabres: Dahlin has 13 points in his last 11 games and has a goal in back-to-back outings, the third time this season he's scored in at least two consecutive games.

Panthers: Florida rested top scorers Aleksander Barkov and Sam Reinhart as it tries to get as healthy as possible for the postseason. Sam Bennett (upper body), Matthew Tkachuk (lower-body) and Aaron Ekblad (suspended) remain out until the playoffs.

Key moment

There was a brawl at center ice in the second period after what appeared to be a hard hit by Florida’s Jonah Gadjovich on Sabres center Jiri Kulich. Gadjovich was initially penalized, but it was rescinded after a review. Things were a bit chippy the rest of the game, with nine penalties given in the third and Dahlin set up Peterka for the tying goal with about eight minutes left in the third, just as a 5-on-3 power play was expiring.

Key stat

Verhaeghe has a goal in each of his last two games. Before that, he had been held without a goal in 13 straight.

Up next

Sabres visit Tampa Bay on Sunday and Panthers will host the New York Rangers on Monday in the home finale.

