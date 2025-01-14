NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Anton Lundell scored the shootout winner and Spencer Knight made 26 saves as the Florida Panthers downed the New Jersey Devils 2-1 on Tuesday night.

After Florida’s Aleksander Barkov and New Jersey’s Paul Cotter traded goals to start the shootout, Lundell beat Devils netminder Jacob Markstrom in the third round to end New Jersey’s six-game home winning streak.

Following two scoreless periods, Jesper Boqvist gave Florida a 1-0 lead 41 seconds into the third with his 10th goal of the season. Boqvist played four seasons with the Devils after he was drafted by New Jersey in 2017. Carter Verhaeghe and Nate Schmidt assisted.

Devils captain Nico Hischier tied the contest at 2:27 of the third with his 20th goal with assists to Nathan Bastian and Timo Meier.

Markstrom made 27 saves.

The Devils were coming off an overtime win at home over Tampa Bay on Saturday after 1-4-1 road trip.

Florida won after losing 4-3 at Philadelphia on Monday. With the win over the Devils, the Panthers moved a point behind Toronto in the Atlantic Division.

Takeaways

Devils: New Jersey is 19-10-3 since a 3-0 loss at Calgary on Nov. 1.

Panthers: Won for the first time this season against the Devils after losing twice to New Jersey at home in November.

Key moment

Knight denied Hischier with just under eight minutes left in the third period to keep the game tied at 1.

Key stats

Hischier has reached the 20-goal mark in four straight seasons and five times overall since the Devils chose him first overall in the 2017 draft.

Up Next

Devils: Visit the Toronto Maple Leafs on Thursday night.

Panthers: Host the Detroit Red Wings on Thursday night.

___

AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/nhl