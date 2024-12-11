Arber Xhekaj finally feels like he’s found his spot on the Montreal Canadiens blueline.

The 6-foot-4 left-shot defenceman was in and out of the lineup early in the season as a healthy scratch, but he feels his ability to integrate his game with the rest of the team has solidified his position.

“There were a lot of ups and downs at the start, but I feel like I’ve put together a good stretch of games and some of the best hockey I’ve played in this league,” Xhekaj said on TSN690’s Campbell vs Gallo show on Wednesday. “I’ve taken a step back and blended in a bit. I don’t need to do anything crazy; I just need to keep it simple and defend.”

Xhekaj has four assists in 25 games this season while averaging 15:22 with a minus-5 rating. During the Canadiens’ recent homestand, he has upped his game averaging a solid 18:54 of ice time with an assist as the Canadiens have won three of their past four games.

The 23-year-old blueliner believes that this may only be the start of what he’s capable of at the NHL level.

“I’m trying to build that floor in defending and who knows how high my ceiling can get in this league,” said Xhekaj. I’ve been working on my game slowly and right now I’m just blending in, playing solid, playing my game for the team and being a good defender out there.”

Xhekaj says his season has mirrored the Canadiens overall throughout the season. After going 4-6-1 in October, Montreal spiralled in November with a 3-6-2 record.

The team has responded in December so far, going 3-2-0 and wrap up a five-game homestand against the Pittsburgh Penguins on Thursday.

“It’s been a big season with a lot of ups and downs that’s been all over the place,” said Xhekaj. “We’ve been sticking with it, and we’ve been putting together some good hockey games here. We’re getting better as a group, collectively, and we cleaned up our D-zone a little bit, so we’re on the right track."

In taking on the Penguins, Xhekaj and the Canadiens will have to deal with superstar Sidney Crosby who burned with a pair of goals in their last meeting, a 3-1 loss on Nov. 2. The 20-season veteran has not lost his scoring touch over the years, recording eight goals and 27 points in 30 games this season.

Containing Crosby will be a key element in the Canadiens success on Thursday, according to Xhekaj.

“He wants to get behind the net and make plays in the slot, so he’s a good player,” said Xhekaj. “You can’t chase him around. You need to give him a little room out there, but when he gets rid of the puck, you have to stay on him for an extra second because you don’t want to give him another touch in the zone.

“He’s a tough guy to play against, but that’s how you’ve got to defend him.”