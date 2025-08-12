An arbitrator has ruled in favour of the Philadelphia Flyers in a grievance filed by the NHLPA following the termination of Ryan Johansen's contract in August of 2024, according to TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger.

The Flyers cited a "material breach" as grounds for termination. The NHLPA filed a grievance last September on Johansen's behalf with Dreger reporting the two sides had a hearing in February.

Philadelphia acquired Johansen from the Colorado Avalanche on March 6, 2024 and then was waived that same day. He cleared waivers the following day and was assigned to the Flyers' AHL affiliate, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. He did not suit up for either Philadelphia or Lehigh Valley due to a hip injury.

Johansen was entering the final season of an eight-year, $64 million contract when he was placed on unconditional waivers to have his deal terminated. He did not play during the 2024-25 season as he was recovering from hip surgery.

The fourth overall pick by Columbus in 2010, Johansen has scored 202 goals and 578 points in 905 career NHL games, split between the Blue Jackets, Nashville Predators and Avalanche.