The Tampa Bay Lightning have acquired defenceman Matt Dumba and a 2025 seventh-round pick from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a 2027 fifth-round pick, according to TSN Hockey Insider Pierre LeBrun.

Dumba, 29, signed a one-year, $3.9 million deal with the Coyotes in the off-season and will be an unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

The 6-foot, right-shot defenceman has four goals and 10 points in 58 games this season while averaging 20:04 of ice time.

Selected seventh overall by the Minnesota Wild in the 2012 draft, Dumba has 83 goals and 246 points in 656 career games split between the Wild and Coyotes.

Dumba is a founding member of the Hockey Diversity Alliance which is geared to address intolerance and racism in hockey.