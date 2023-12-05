The Arizona Coyotes are finalizing the purchase of a piece of land in Phoenix for an arena build, TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reports.

Dreger notes that's unclear whether the Coyotes or commissioner Gary Bettman will reveal further details at the board of governors meetings, but the franchise is hoping to announce project plans next month.

Currently playing at Arizona State University's Mullett Arena, the Coyotes have been searching for a permanent home since 2022.

In May, voters in Tempe rejected the Coyotes' entertainment district and arena proposal for the area.

Throughout their history since landing in the desert in 1996, the Coyotes have played in a number of arenas in the Phoenix area. They first played at America West Arena before moving to Glendale Arena (now Gila River Arena) in 2003.

In August 2021, the city of Glendale chose not to renew its operating agreement with the team following the 2021-22 season, leading to the move to Mullett Arena.