Arizona Coyotes forward Jason Zucker has been suspended for three games for boarding Florida Panthers forward Nick Cousins, it was announced Wednesday.

At 19:09 of the second period of Tuesday night's game, Zucker checked Cousins from behind, knocking him face first into the boards after the Panthers forward elbowed Coyotes defenceman Juuso Valimaki in the head while he was on his knees. After hitting Cousins, Zucker dropped the gloves with Panthers defenceman Gustav Forsling. Zucker was given a five-minute major for boarding and was also given five minutes for fighting.

Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said after the game that Cousins was in concussion protocol.

Zucker had 8:55 time on ice and one assist in the game as the Panthers won 4-1.

The 31-year-old has six goals and 12 points in 29 games this season with Arizona, his first with the team.

The Newport Beach, Calif., native has 188 goals and 350 points in 657 career NHL games split between the Minnesota Wild, Pittsburgh Penguins and Coyotes.