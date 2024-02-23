The Arizona Coyotes placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for purposes of contract termination on Friday.

The 24-year-old centre is without a point in three games with the Coyotes since being claimed off of waivers from the Calgary Flames last month. He had three goals and six assists over 39 games with the Flames prior to the move.

Signed through this season at a cap hit of $762,500, Ruzicka was scheduled for restricted free agency this summer.

The native of Slovakia was selected by the Flames in the fourth round of the 2017 NHL Draft and has recorded 14 goals with 26 assists over 117 career games in the NHL.