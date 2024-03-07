The Edmonton Oilers are acquiring defenceman Troy Stecher and a seventh-round pick in 2024 from the Arizona Coyotes in exchange for a fourth-rounder in 2027, it was announced Thursday.

TSN's Ryan Rishaug adds there is no salary being retained in the deal.

Oilers add Stetcher and a 7th in exchange for a 4th, no salary retention in the deal. — Ryan Rishaug (@TSNRyanRishaug) March 7, 2024

The 29-year-old has appeared in 47 games so far this season, scoring one goal and adding four assists. He recently returned to action after missing multiple weeks with a lower-body injury.

He is set to become an unrestricted free agent this summer and carries a $1.1 million cap hit for 2023-24.

Stecher, from Richmond, B.C., spent the first four seasons of his career with the Vancouver Canucks and then went on to sign as a free agent with the Detroit Red Wings. The Wings then dealt him to the Los Angeles Kings during the 2021-22 season.

That summer, Stecher signed with the Arizona Coyotes and was again traded in-season, this time to the Calgary Flames. He then re-joined the Flames this past summer before his trade on Thursday.

In 487 career games, Stecher has 19 goals and 89 assists for 108 points.