Veteran forward Ryan Dzingel and former Vancouver Canucks first-round selection Olli Juolevi were among the 11 players signed to professional tryouts by the Arizona Coyotes on Wednesday.

Also signed to PTOs were defencemen Peter DiLiberatore and Austin Strand, as well as forwards Hunter Drew, Patrick Harper, Cameron Hebig, Micah Miller, Austin Poganski, Colin Theisen and Reece Vitelli.

— Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) September 13, 2023

For Dzingel, 31, this is a potential return to the team. He appeared in 26 games for the Coyotes in 2021-2022, scoring four goals and adding three assists.

The Wheaton, IL native is a veteran of 404 NHL games over seven seasons with the Coyotes, Ottawa Senators, Columbus Blue Jackets, Carolina Hurricanes and the San Jose Sharks.

Dzingel was a late cut by the Hurricanes last fall and ended up appearing in 22 contests for the American Hockey League's Chicago Wolves last season.

For his career, Dzingel has notched 87 goals and 101 assists.

Juolevi, 25, was the fifth overall selection of the 2016 NHL Entry Draft by the Canucks. He would go on to appear in 23 games for the team before a trade to the Florida Panthers in the fall of 2021. He would go on to be waived that December and claimed by the Detroit Red Wings.

The Helsinki native spent last season with the AHL's San Diego Gulls.

For his career, Juolevi has appeared in 41 career games over three seasons.