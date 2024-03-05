The Arizona Coyotes will hold veteran forward Jason Zucker out of the lineup on Tuesday night against the Chicago Blackhawks amid trade interest from multiple teams, TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports.

He's drawing trade interest from multiple teams. — Chris Johnston (@reporterchris) March 5, 2024

The NHL trade deadline is on Friday.

Zucker, 32, is paying on a one-year, $5.3 million contract. He has nine goals and 16 assists in 51 games for the Coyotes this season, his 13th NHL campaign.

The Newport Beach, CA native was originally taken with the 59th overall selection of the 2010 NHL Entry Draft by the Minnesota Wild with whom he spent the first eight-plus seasons of his career before a trade to the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2020.

For his career, Zucker has 191 goals and 172 assists in 679 career games.