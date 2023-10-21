Arizona Coyotes defenceman Travis Dermott became the first NHL player to use the recently-banned Pride Tape on the shaft of his stick in Saturday's matinee game against the Anaheim Ducks.

The Canadian Press reported in early October that the NHL sent a memo to teams clarifying what players can and cannot do as part of theme celebrations this season, including a ban on the use of rainbow-coloured stick tape for Pride nights.

CP added that the updated guidance reaffirms on-ice player uniforms and gear for games, warm-ups and official team practices cannot be altered to reflect theme nights.

Dermott logged 17:29 minutes of ice time with the tape in the Coyotes' 2-1 win.

When asked if the 26-year-old Newmarket, Ont., native would be fined or disciplined, the NHL told The Athletic “We will review it in due course," in a statement.