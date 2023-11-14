A man has been arrested on charges of manslaughter related to the death of Adam Johnson, South Yorkshire Police confirmed on Tuesday.

Johnson, a player for the Nottingham Panthers of the Elite Ice Hockey League, died on Oct. 28 after a skate blade cut his throat during a game against the Sheffield Steelers. He was transported to hospital and later pronounced dead.

Johnson was 29.

"Our investigation launched immediately following this tragedy and we have been carrying out extensive enquiries ever since to piece together the events which led to the loss of Adam in these unprecedented circumstances,” Detective Chief Superintendent Becs Horsfall said in a statement. "We have been speaking to highly specialized experts in their field to assist in our enquiries and continue to work closely with the health and safety department at Sheffield City Council, which is supporting our ongoing investigation.”

A native of Grand Rapids, Minn., Johnson was an undrafted free agent out of Minnesota Duluth and appeared in 13 games over two seasons with the Pittsburgh Penguins from 2018 to 2020.

According to U.K. privacy laws, the suspect cannot be named publicly, and police say the investigation remains ongoing.

"Adam's death has sent shockwaves through many communities, from our local residents here in Sheffield to ice hockey fans across the world,” Horsfall said. “We know these communities will expect us to handle this investigation with the same professionalism, fairness and sensitivity as any other and request that members of the public refrain from comment and speculation which could hinder this process. Our thoughts remain with all affected by this devastating incident as enquiries continue."

Police say the suspect remains in custody.