The Ottawa Senators signed five players to two-way contracts on Wednesday, including forward Arthur Kaliyev and goaltender Hunter Shepard.

Forwards Hayden Hodgson, Olle Lycksell and Wyatt Bongiovanni also signed two-way deals.

Kaliyev, 23, finished the season with the New York Rangers after he was claimed off waivers from the Los Angeles Kings on Jan. 6. He went unqualified by Rangers on Monday, allowing him to hit the open the market.

Drafted 33rd overall by the Kings in 2019, Kaliyev has 38 goals and 75 points in 202 career games.



Senators quiet off-season

The two-way deals come after the Senators added veteran forward Lars Eller on a one-year, $1.25 million contract on Tuesday.

Ottawa kept veteran centre Claude Giroux on a one-year deal prior to free agency, as well as winger Nick Cousins, and added Jordan Spence from the Los Angeles Kings in a draft-day trade, but have otherwise been quiet.

Eller, 36, finished the season with the Washington Capitals after he was acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins for two draft picks on Nov. 13.

He had 10 goals and 22 points in 80 games split between the Penguins and Capitals last season and added an assist in nine playoff games before his team was eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.

The 6-foot-2 centre was coming off a two-year, $4.9 million contract that carried an annual cap hit of $2.45 million.

Drafted 13th overall by the St. Louis Blues in 2007, Eller has 188 goals and 424 points in 1,116 career games split between the Blues, Montreal Canadiens, Capitals, Colorado Avalanche, and Penguins.

Eller helped the Capitals win their first Stanley Cup in franchise history in 2018.