NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Arturs Silovs is made his NHL playoff debut Sunday in Game 4 for Vancouver as the third different Canucks goalie to start their best-of-seven, first-round series against Nashville.

Silovs was in net during warm-ups with Nikita Tolopilo the only other Canucks' goalie on the ice. Tolopilo, who went undrafted out of Belarus, has never appeared in an NHL game.

The Canucks started All-Star Thatcher Demko in a Game 1 win, then coach Rick Tocchet announced Demko is week-to-week with an unspecified injury. Casey DeSmith started both Games 2 and 3, and he got his first postseason victory Friday night.

DeSmith also was leveled by a hit from Predators forward Michael McCarron behind the net, which earned McCarron a $2,000 fine from the NHL on Saturday. DeSmith was seen at practice Saturday.

Tocchet hinted at lineup changes pregame without being specific when asked if DeSmith would be in net Sunday. The Canucks took a 2-1 lead into Game 4.

"Right now we have to decide on a couple things,” Tocchet said.

Silovs was Vancouver's first pick in the sixth round of the 2019 NHL entry draft out of Riga, Latvia. He is 6-2-1 with a 2.62 goals against average and an .898 save percentage.

Nashville also made a lineup change. Defenseman Spencer Stastney is week-to-week after being boarded early in Friday night. Dante Fabbro will make his series debut in his place.

