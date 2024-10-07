The Detroit Red Wings have signed forward Austin Watson to a one-year, two-way deal.

Watson, 32, joined the Red Wings on a professional tryout agreement in August and recorded an assist in four preseason games.

He played last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, recording two goals, four points and 93 penalty minutes in 33 games. He did not make an appearance in the playoffs.

The 6-foot-4 winger is coming off a one-year, $776,665 contract he signed with the Lightning in October of 2023.

Drafted 18th overall by the Nashville Predators in 2010, Watson has 60 goals, 118 points, and 705 penalty minutes in 515 career games split between the Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators, and Lightning.

Watson represented the United States at the 2022 World Championship, recording an assist in 10 games in a fourth-place finish.