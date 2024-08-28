Veteran forward Austin Watson has signed a professional tryout with the Detroit Red Wings ahead of September's training camp, his agency WD Sports & Entertainment announced on Wednesday.

The 32-year-old American spent last season with the Tampa Bay Lightning, scoring two goals and two assists over 33 games.

Watson has scored 60 goals and 58 assists over 515 career games with the Nashville Predators, Ottawa Senators and Lightning. He has 10 goals and nine assists over 45 career playoffs games, all with Nashville.

The left winger was originally selected 18th overall by Preds in 2010 and spent a decade with the franchise before joining the Sens in 2020.

Watson is coming off a one-year, $776,665 contract.

The Red Wings begin training camp on Sept. 19 with their first preseason game taking place on Sept. 25 against the Chicago Blackhawks.