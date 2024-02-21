Auston Matthews is on a heater.

The American has seven goals in his last three games, and nine in the month of February.

Matthews has opened up a 10-goal lead over any other player in the league, and is a -850 favourite to win the Rocket Richard Trophy on FanDuel.

His 49 goals in Toronto's 54 games has him on pace to score 74 goals this season, a mark that nobody in the league has reached since Teemu Selanne and Alexander Mogilny scored 76 goals in 1993.

With Matthews slowly approaching historic levels, FanDuel has responded with four markets specific to the American. Let's take a look at those numbers.

How many goals will Matthews score this year?

65+ Goals -390

70+ Goals +170

75+ Goals +1200

Entering this season, Matthews' career high for goals came in 2021-22 when he scored 60 in 73 games.

This year he appears set to demolish that number.

They say the best ability is availability and that has certainly been the case this season for Matthews.

Matthews has missed at least eight games every season he has played in the NHL due to several different nagging injuries.

However, that hasn't been the case this season and the 26-year-old has missed just one of Toronto's first 54 games.

He needs 16 goals to reach the 65 mark and FanDuel has priced him at -390 to do it.

Those odds would imply a 79.59 per cent chance that Matthews becomes the first American to reach 65 goals since Brett Hull scored 70 in 1991-92.

Speaking of an American scoring 70 goals. Matthews is +170 to reach that number this season.

He will need 21 more goals in the team's final 28 games.

In his previous 28 games, Matthews has found the back of the net 30 times.

If he keeps that pace going, 70 might not be the ceiling and Matthews could give 75 goals a serious scare at +1200.

Only six players in NHL history have scored 75 goals in a season.

Will Matthews score 60 goals in his first 60 games? +10000

Forget the end of the season. How many goals will Matthews score over his next seven games?

Matthews needs 11 goals in his next seven games to reach the 60-goal mark in 60 games and would be the first player to do it since Mario Lemieux had 69 goals in 60 games in 1992-93.

Here are the Maple Leafs next seven opponents:

@Arizona

@Vegas

@Colorado

vs. Vegas

vs. Arizona

vs. Rangers

vs. Bruins

With two of his next four games against his hometown team, and the other two coming on the road against marquee American opponents, would it stun anyone to see Matthews' heater continue another seven days?

What if he pots a couple Wednesday night in Arizona and follows it up with a big night in Vegas.

He then would head to Colorado for a showdown with Nathan MacKinnon that could see high scoring.

At the price of 100-1 it's worth taking another look.

The implied odds of a 100-1 prop are less than one per cent. So if you're a dreamer, a believer, and think this is the timeline where Papi stays hot, you just might want to give this market a serious look.