Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Florida Panthers centre Aleksander Barkov, and Carolina Hurricanes centre Jordan Staal have been chosen as Selke Trophy finalists, the NHL announced Sunday.

The award is given to the top defensive forward.

Matthews is also up for the Lady Byng Memorial Trophy, King Clancy Memorial Trophy, and took home the Maurice "Rocket" Richard Trophy as the NHL's leading goal-scorer for the 2023-24 season with 69.

