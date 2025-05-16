Auston Matthews and Max Pacioretty scored third period goals as the Toronto Maple Leafs staved off elimination to force Game 7 against the Florida Panthers after a 2-0 win on Friday night.

Game 7 is scheduled for Sunday night in Toronto, where the Leafs have the chance to advance to the Conference Finals for the first time since the 2001-02 season. The Panthers will be looking to reach the Conference Final for the third straight season.

Joseph Woll made 20 saves for his first playoff shutout. He is the first Leafs goalie to post a shutout when facing elimination since Curtis Joseph in 2002.

Matthews scored his first goal of the series to give the Leafs the lead at 6:20 of the third, capitalizing on a Panthers turnover and snapping a shot through the legs of Sergei Bobrovsky.

Pacioretty added the insurance goal at 14:17 when he tipped a nice feed from Bobby McMann past Bobrovsky for his third of the playoffs.

Shortly after Matthews got the Leafs on the board, the Panthers got a chance to even the score on the power play but were unable to generate any chances with the man advantage as the Leafs hung on to the one-goal lead.

Bobrovsky stopped 15 of 17 shots in the loss.