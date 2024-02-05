NEW YORK — Toronto Maple Leafs centre Auston Matthews, Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid and Detroit Red Wings right-wing Alex DeBrincat have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week.

Matthews was named most valuable player of the NHL's all-star tournament in Toronto on Saturday after scoring two goals and adding two assists across two games to lead his team to victory in the four-team event.

He had two goals and an assist in the decisive game against a team captained by McDavid.

The 26-year-old Matthews led the league with 40 goals in 46 games heading into a contest against the visiting New York Islanders on Monday.

McDavid had a goal and two assists in the all-star tournament and won native won four of the six skills competitions he participated in (fastest skater, stick handling, accuracy shooting and obstacle course).

The Oilers centre is fifth in league scoring with 67 points (20 goals, 47 assists) as Edmonton looks to tie the NHL record with its 17th straight win Tuesday at Vegas.

DeBrincat had six points (three goals, three assists) as a member of Matthews' all-star team.

The 26-year-old, who is playing his first season with his hometown Red Wings, has 43 points (18 goals, 25 assists) through 50 games.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 5, 2024.