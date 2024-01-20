Toronto Maple Leafs and Vancouver Canucks stars Auston Matthews and Quinn Hughes will captain two of the four teams at the NHL all-star game next month in Toronto.

Morgan Rielly will serve as an assistant captain for Matthews, while musician Justin Bieber will be the celebrity captain.

Jack Hughes, younger brother of Quinn, will serve as his co-captain, with Burnaby, B.C. singer Michael Buble as the celebrity representative.

Matthews entered play on Saturday with 54 points (37 goals, 17 assists) this season.

Hughes and fellow Canuck J.T. Miller have also been chosen to compete in the skills competition.

Edmonton forward Connor McDavid will captain the third team, with teammate Leon Draisaitl his assistant and comedian Will Arnett the celebrity representative.

Nathan MacKinnon will captain the fourth team with fellow Avalanche teammate Cale Makar his assistant with dancer Tate McRae as the celebrity captain.

The all-star game and skills competition is scheduled to run from Feb. 1 to 3 at Scotiabank Arena.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Jan. 20, 2024.