Star American forward Auston Matthews said he isn’t surprised by the reception of boos he got during Wednesday night’s introductions at the 4 Nations Face-Off in Montreal.

In fact, he was predicting it would happen.

“Kind of expected it. It’s all good. I think it was a cool moment just to kick off the tournament,” Matthews said Thursday.

"It’s something you just embrace and have fun with. I mean, if you’re getting booed you must be doing something right ... I take it as a good thing or maybe as a sign of respect."

As part of the tournament’s opening ceremony Wednesday, Matthews was introduced prior to puck drop ahead of Canada-Sweden. Fans at the Bell Centre unleashed a heavy chorus of boos on the American captain, who responded with a wry smile.

“I think a little bit of both, yeah a little bit of both. But like I said it wasn’t—I’d expect nothing less, so it’s all good,” Matthews said when asked if he felt the boos were for his status as U.S. captain or Toronto Maple Leafs captain.

“…I don’t think it’s anything we’re not accustomed to. You look around the room here, there’s a lot of guys that don’t mind playing that villain role. So, I don’t think it’s, you know, something we really think about or it’s going to play a big part or affect us.”

The boos come amid recent tension between the U.S. and Canada over possible tariffs and economic action that U.S. president Donald Trump has said may take effect next month. The American anthem has been booed in recent weeks by fans at Canadian sporting events.

“I don’t really think it does anything. Just go about our business and try to win a hockey game. But, yeah, I don’t know. I mean boos, no boos, good reception, no reception, doesn’t really make a difference to me. ” American forward Jack Eichel said of the fans’ hostile reaction.

The U.S. plays their opening 4 Nations game against Finland Thursday evening before taking on Canada in Montreal on Saturday for a highly anticipated round-robin matchup. The tournament will then shift to TD Garden in Boston on Monday.