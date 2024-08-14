TORONTO — The Toronto Maple Leafs are expected to hand the captain's "C" to superstar centre Auston Matthews. The Leafs will hold a press conference this morning where Matthews will be announced as the 26th captain in franchise history, according to multiple reports.

He will succeed teammate John Tavares, who held the role for six seasons.

TSN Hockey Insider Darren Dreger reported the change Monday, noting Tavares "fully supports the change" and TSN Hockey Insider Chris Johnston reports that Tavares is expected to be in attendance at the 11am ET press conference.

The Leafs made the NHL playoffs each year under Tavares' leadership but advanced beyond the first round just once.

The 27-year-old Matthews scored 69 goals last season and won his third Rocket Richard trophy as the NHL's top goal scorer.

Matthews has spent his entire career with Toronto since the club drafted him first overall in 2016.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 14, 2024.